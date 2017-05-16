Two Frontier flight attendants sue fo...

Two Frontier flight attendants sue for right to pump breast milk on job

16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A year after four pilots accused Frontier Airlines of not doing enough to help pregnant or nursing employees, two flight attendants on Tuesday filed similar discrimination complaints Tuesday accusing the Denver-based discount carrier of forbidding them from pumping breast milk while on flights. In documents filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, flight attendants Jo Roby of Boise, Idaho and Stacy Rewitzer of Denver said they were forced to take unpaid leave after having their children so they could keep providing them with breast milk.

