Two Dead in Learjet Crash Near New Je...

Two Dead in Learjet Crash Near New Jersey's Teterboro Airport

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The plane, a twin-engine jet often used for business or personal travel, crashed at 3:30 p.m. about one-quarter mile from the busy hub for corporate aviation near New York, according to an emailed statement from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft was flying to the north toward runway 1 when the crash occurred, according to the FAA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) 21 hr Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr 24 jandbmovers 1
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr 23 CodeTalker 1
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC