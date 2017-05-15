Two Dead in Learjet Crash Near New Jersey's Teterboro Airport
The plane, a twin-engine jet often used for business or personal travel, crashed at 3:30 p.m. about one-quarter mile from the busy hub for corporate aviation near New York, according to an emailed statement from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft was flying to the north toward runway 1 when the crash occurred, according to the FAA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC