This find by border agents was for the birds

15 hrs ago

Customs and Border Protection agents say they seized 63 pieces of birds nests at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The nests are banned from the United States because of concerns about Avian flu.

Chicago, IL

