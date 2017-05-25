The Latest: US investigate wingsuit skydiver's death
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Thursday that an inspector is at the crash site near the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, about 30 miles south of Sacramento. Wingsuit fliers use a specialized jumpsuit that resembles a flying squirrel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|14 hr
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr '17
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC