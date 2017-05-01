The Latest: Officials mull plan for train station repairs
The Latest on Amtrak's plans for major repairs this summer to tracks and other equipment at New York's Penn Station in the wake of recent train derailments : Amtrak says it will meet again with Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit representatives to discuss a preliminary plan for service cutbacks at Penn Station in New York City this summer due to extensive repair work. The station is the nation's busiest, and it has been the site of two recent derailments and other problems that caused major delays for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
