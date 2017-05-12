Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) R...

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

