Southwest Airlines Boosts Dividend, Sets New Stock Buyback Program

Southwest Airlines Co. said Wednesday it raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to 12.5 cents a share from 10 cents a share, and announced a new $2 billion share repurchase program.

