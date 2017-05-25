Skydiver wearing a wingsuit crashes, dies in California

The skydiver who fell to his death in a California vineyard was wearing a specialized jumpsuit that resembles a flying squirrel and undertaking an extreme but growing sport that can send people soaring through the air at speeds of more than 200 miles per hour. Matthew Ciancio, 42, crashed Wednesday afternoon after undertaking a jump with the Lodi Parachute Center, about 30 miles south from Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.