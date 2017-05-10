Skanska Promotes Greg Zwiep to Vice President of Operations
Skanska has announced the promotion of Greg Zwiep to vice president of operations. In his new role, Zwiep will continue his focus on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Regional Connector Transit Project.
