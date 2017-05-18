Singapore Airlines apologizes after forcing woman to dump 1.5 litres of breast milk
WATCH: A mother was returning home from a work trip when she was stopped and asked to toss out 50 oz. of breast milk before boarding her Singapore Airlines flight back to Los Angeles Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC