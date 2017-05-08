RPT-Oil tanker firm DHT Holdings rejects another bid by rival Frontline
May 7 Tanker firm DHT Holdings rejected on Sunday a fifth takeover proposal from shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's Frontline, calling the $500 million all-share bid "woefully inadequate". Frontline's plan to form the world's largest private oil tanker group was first revealed in January when DHT said it had received an unsolicited offer, which it later rejected.
