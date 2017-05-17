Plan unveiled for improvements to NYC...

Plan unveiled for improvements to NYC's subway system

Read more: Canada.com

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has unveiled a plan to improve service and clean up New York City's subway system. MTA officials announced Monday that the plan includes improving tracks and signals and adding a night cleaning staff.

