NYC transit tests system designed to detect people on tracks
Testing is under way on a new track alarm system that aims to alert approaching trains when someone has gone onto the tracks of the New York City subway system. Members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Monday moved forward with a bundle of contracts worth nearly $2 million to test the new technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|8 hr
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC