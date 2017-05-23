NYC transit tests system designed to ...

NYC transit tests system designed to detect people on tracks

Testing is under way on a new track alarm system that aims to alert approaching trains when someone has gone onto the tracks of the New York City subway system. Members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Monday moved forward with a bundle of contracts worth nearly $2 million to test the new technology.

