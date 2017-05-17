NYC helping pregnant commuters get a seat on the train with new buttons
The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority is giving moms-to-be free, wearable buttons to encourage train and subway riders to offer up their seats to those expecting. The MTA announced the campaign Sunday, which also aims to do the same for those with a disability and senior commuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC