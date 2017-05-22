NY senators: Withhold Penn Station funds because of delays
Some New York state lawmakers want to withhold millions of dollars of funding from Penn Station until Amtrak resolves chronic commuter train delays. Legislation in the Senate would direct the Long Island Rail Road and Metropolitan Transportation Authority to cease regular payments for Penn Station for the rest of the year until 95 percent of the trains using the station are on time.
