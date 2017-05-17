New Las Vegas casino-resort pushes op...

New Las Vegas casino-resort pushes opening date to 2020

Read more: The Gazette

A years-delayed multibillion-dollar casino-resort project on the Las Vegas Strip that would cater to the city's Chinese and Chinese-American tourists announced Wednesday that it is pushing back its opening date by another year to 2020. The new delay is the result of an overhaul of the original design meant to attract younger gamblers, said Edward Farrell, the veteran casino industry executive leading the $4 billion, 3,000-room Resorts World Las Vegas project.

