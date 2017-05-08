Nation-Now 51 mins ago 9:07 p.m.Delta...

Nation-Now 51 mins ago 9:07 p.m.Delta postpones media day in wake of bad airline press

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Delta Air Lines has postponed its "media day" that had been planned to take place this week in New York City. The move is the latest fallout from a month of bad press that's hit the U.S. airline industry since an April 9 passenger-dragging incident on a United Express flight made headlines around the globe.

