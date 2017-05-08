Nation-Now 51 mins ago 9:07 p.m.Delta postpones media day in wake of bad airline press
Delta Air Lines has postponed its "media day" that had been planned to take place this week in New York City. The move is the latest fallout from a month of bad press that's hit the U.S. airline industry since an April 9 passenger-dragging incident on a United Express flight made headlines around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC