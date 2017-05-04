Mexico's peso gains on France's Macro...

Mexico's peso gains on France's Macron victory

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 7 Mexico's peso strengthened on Sunday in international trading after former banker Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election. Macron, who boasts a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeated Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

