Market Close: NZ shares gain as hunt for yield lifts Air NZ
New Zealand shares rose for a seventh day, following Wall Street higher, as a pickup in risk appetite prompted investors to renew their hunt for stocks offering relatively high dividends. Air New Zealand and Genesis Energy gained.
