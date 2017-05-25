Man charged with raping woman at mass...

Man charged with raping woman at massage studio at Logan Airport

9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

State Police on Wednesday arrested a Logan International Airport massage studio employee who allegedly raped a traveler while giving her a massage on Sunday, according to a statement from police. Darnell E. Williams, 29, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in East Boston District Court on a single charge of rape.

