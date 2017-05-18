Hong Kong's Cathay lays off 600 as it faces rising pressure
Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways says it's laying off nearly 600 staff as it faces rising competition from rival carriers and tough business conditions. The airline said Monday that it plans to axe about 190 managers, or a quarter of all the company's management jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC