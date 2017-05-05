Heavy rains cause flooding in New York area, disrupt travel
Two tracks at Penn Station were out of service because of flooding, and parts of West Side Highway, along the Hudson River, were closed in both directions. A National Weather Service meteorologist said 3 inches of rain fell in Central Park, almost double the previous May 5 record of 1.55 inches in 1871.
