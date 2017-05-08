GROWTH: Leisure airline Jet2,com is expanding as owner Dart Group performs strongly.
JET2.COM and Jet2holidays has announced its biggest-ever flights and holidays programme from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2018, with more than 1.6 million seats and thousands of hotels on sale. Flights and holidays to 46 summer beach and city destinations will include a new route to the historic French port of La Rochelle, with weekly Saturday departures commencing on May 26 next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC