GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of GATX Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable June 30, 2017, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2017. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.
