Frontier attendants say they couldn't breastfeed on the job

In this April 8, 2013 file photo, the painted tail appears on a Frontier Airlines aircraft parked at a gate at Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. A year after four pilots accused Frontier Airlines of not doing enough to help pregnant or nursing employees, two flight attendants have filed similar discrimination complaints against the Denver-based discount carrier. DENVER - A year after four pilots accused Frontier Airlines of not doing enough to help pregnant or nursing employees, two flight attendants on Tuesday filed similar discrimination complaints Tuesday accusing the Denver-based discount carrier of forbidding them from pumping breast milk while on flights.

