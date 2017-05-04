French investigators say no trace of explosives on Egyptair victims: Le Figaro
French investigators have found no traces of explosives on the bodies of French victims of Egypt Air flight MS 804 that crashed into the Mediterranean last year en route from Paris to Cairo, a newspaper reported on Friday. Egyptians look at posters of the 66 victims of the EgyptAir MS804 flight that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea, in Cairo on May 26, 2016.
