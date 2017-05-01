Flight to Iowa makes emergency landing outside Chicago
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday morning that it was investigating SkyWest Flight 2936. FAA officials say the flight departed Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 9 a.m. bound for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and landed 15 minutes later "without incident" about 25 miles west at DuPage Airport in West Chicago, Illinois.
