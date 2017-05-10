FedEx Targeted in Cyber-Attack as Hac...

FedEx Targeted in Cyber-Attack as Hackers Hit Companies Across Globe

FedEx said May 12 it was taking steps to recover from a cyber-attack on some of its Windows-based information technology systems. FedEx spokesman Jim McCluskey released the following company statement: "Like many other companies, FedEx is experiencing interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by malware.

