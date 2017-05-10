Family says JetBlue kicked them off p...

Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday in Nevada were crushed when JetBlue Airways kicked them off the plane for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. Cameron Burke tells the Daily News they were flying out of Kennedy Airport May 3 when he was asked to remove the cake, which he did.

