European airlines brace for expansion of Trump's laptop ban

17 hrs ago

European airlines are preparing for the anticipated widening of a U.S. ban on bringing laptops and other large electronic devices on board planes bound for American airports. Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa are among carriers to say they're making preparations for the moratorium on devices, including tablets and games consoles, to be expanded to their hubs after initially targeting Mideast and African airports.

