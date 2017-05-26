Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co
Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,746 shares of the airline's stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period.
