Dutch King Willem-Alexander reveals his 'relaxing' double life as 'guest pilot' for KLM
This handout photo taken on May 16, 2017 and provided by the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on May 17, 2017 shows Dutch King Willem-Alexander looking out from the window of a KLM Cityhopper aircraft at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam. Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who works part-time as a commercial pilot, is to start conversion training to fly Boeing 737 passenger jets, a Dutch newspaper reported on May 17. The conversion training will mean the royal can continue to fly twice a month for KLM as a co-pilot.
