Dogs that attacked GR postal worker euthanized
A pair of dogs that escaped their fenced-in yard and mauled a postal worker have been euthanized and the owner of the animals will not be charged. On April 28, a woman working for the United States Postal Service in Grand Rapids was attacked around 9:41 a.m. as the she made her rounds in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue SW, according to Grand Rapids police.
