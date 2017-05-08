District Of New Jersey Dismisses Securities Class Action Claims For...

District Of New Jersey Dismisses Secu...

9 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On April 27, 2017, Judge Madeline Cox Arleo of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed a putative securities fraud class action against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and certain of its executives, in which plaintiffs alleged that the company knew or consciously disregarded that statements made in multiple financial reports between 2011 and 2013 were false, in violation of Sections 10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 . In re Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Sec. Litig.

