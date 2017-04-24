Delta pilot grabs and smacks woman after fight erupts between passengers disembarking Atlanta flight
In the latest airline episode captured on video, two women can be seen exchanging blows on a jet bridge at the Atlanta airport on April 21 when a Delta Air Lines pilot appears to grab one woman and smack her before stepping back. In two videos, shared Saturday by TMZ, a woman is seen rushing headlong into another woman.
