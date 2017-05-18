Delta Partners with Lyft for Airline Miles
Delta Air Lines and rideshare company Lyft are partnering to offer SkyMiles members more opportunities to earn miles doing something they can do every day - requesting a ride. Starting today, SkyMiles members can earn miles for every Lyft ride, and for a limited time, earn bonus miles during their travel for rides to and from the airport, everywhere Lyft operates.
