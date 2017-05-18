Delta Partners with Lyft for Airline ...

Delta Partners with Lyft for Airline Miles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Delta Air Lines and rideshare company Lyft are partnering to offer SkyMiles members more opportunities to earn miles doing something they can do every day - requesting a ride. Starting today, SkyMiles members can earn miles for every Lyft ride, and for a limited time, earn bonus miles during their travel for rides to and from the airport, everywhere Lyft operates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr 24 jandbmovers 1
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr 23 CodeTalker 1
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC