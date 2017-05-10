Delta delays delivery of Airbus's wid...

Delta delays delivery of Airbus's wide-body aircraft

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it would expand its order for Airbus SE's single-aisle A321-200 aircraft, and defer deliveries of the wide-body A350-900 jets. FILE PHOTO: Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr 24 jandbmovers 1
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr 23 CodeTalker 1
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr 11 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr '17 anonymous 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC