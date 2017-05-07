Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC
Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 20,187 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC