Delta Air Lines Has Upside Potential

Delta Air Lines Has Upside Potential

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $5.20 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 9.2x and PEG 3.9. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 8.8x which is way below industry average of 13.5x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and DAL's 5 year is 11.9x.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr 24 jandbmovers 1
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr 23 CodeTalker 1
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC