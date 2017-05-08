Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel rejected a third takeover proposal from PPG Industries, leaving its larger U.S. rival to decide whether to make a formal bid without the support of Akzo's board, or throw in the towel. ** South Africa's Murray and Roberts will exit the Middle East as part of a 314 million rand disposal of its infrastructure and building business, it said after flagging lower full-year earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.