Cooperman, Omega settle SEC insider trading charges for $4.95 mln

May 18 Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm Omega Advisors Inc agreed on Thursday to pay $4.95 million to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading lawsuit against them. The accord resolves charges that Cooperman and Omega reaped about $4.09 million of profit in 2010 by trading in Atlas Pipeline Partners LP, a longstanding holding, based on confidential tips that Cooperman received from an Atlas executive about a planned asset sale.

