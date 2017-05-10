Canadian Pacific Railway wins say-on-pay vote at Calgary shareholders meeting
Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Keith Creel says a 71 per cent vote in favour of his company's approach to executive compensation isn't good enough, but predicts it will improve next year. CP Rail's executive pay plan was voted down in 2016 in a so-called "say-on-pay" vote, but shareholders passed a similar motion at this year's annual general meeting in Calgary on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC