Billionaire Carl Icahn Loses $179 Million on Hertz Double Down
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. in summer 2014, he said he thought the shares were undervalued. With prices down almost 90 percent in the years since, he might be wishing he could take that one back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC