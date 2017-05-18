Are gimmicks on stamps a good thing if they capture positive attention?

Stamp collectors sometimes frown at what they consider gimmicky formats for stamps, but two stamp issues scheduled for release this year made me smile. I find particularly clever the nondenominated forever stamp the United States Postal Service will issue June 20. The stamp celebrates the upcoming total solar eclipse that will occur Aug. 21. The total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States.

