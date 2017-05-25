Appellate Court Vacates Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Rule...
On May 19, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated the Federal Aviation Administration's Registration Rule as it pertains to model aircraft. The Panel's opinion defined model aircraft as an unmanned aircraft utilized for recreational purposes only.
