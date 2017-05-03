American is taking away more legroom in economy
American Airlines is taking away more legroom in economy, report says Carrier will reduce legroom by up two inches in the economy cabin of its new Boeing 737 MAX jets. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: https://usat.ly/2px3Fcw In order to add more seats to its upcoming order of Boeing planes, American Airlines needs to shrink legroom in its coach section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC