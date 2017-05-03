American is taking away more legroom in economy

American Airlines is taking away more legroom in economy, report says Carrier will reduce legroom by up two inches in the economy cabin of its new Boeing 737 MAX jets. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: https://usat.ly/2px3Fcw In order to add more seats to its upcoming order of Boeing planes, American Airlines needs to shrink legroom in its coach section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.