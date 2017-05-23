Air New Zealand passenger numbers ris...

Air New Zealand passenger numbers rise in April

16 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Air New Zealand's passenger numbers rose in April as tourists continue to flood into the country, bolstered by the timing of the Easter holiday. Auckland-based Air NZ increased passenger numbers 6.6 percent to 1.29 million in April from the same month a year earlier and expanded its available seat kilometres or ASK 2.3 percent to 3.18 billion, it said in a monthly investor update.

