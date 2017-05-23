Air New Zealand passenger numbers rise in April
Air New Zealand's passenger numbers rose in April as tourists continue to flood into the country, bolstered by the timing of the Easter holiday. Auckland-based Air NZ increased passenger numbers 6.6 percent to 1.29 million in April from the same month a year earlier and expanded its available seat kilometres or ASK 2.3 percent to 3.18 billion, it said in a monthly investor update.
