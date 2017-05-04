Air New Zealand opens expansive new Melbourne lounge
Located on the ground floor of the airport terminal, the lounge carries an ultra-modern design created in conjunction with award-winning global architectural firm Gensler and Australian based design firm Marsden Collective. The modern design follows what was first seen in the Air New Zealand Sydney International lounge.
