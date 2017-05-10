Aeroplan no more? Air Canada to launch own loyalty program

In a statement, Air Canada said Aeroplan will no longer be the carrier's loyalty program after its agreement with Aimia - Aeroplan's parent company - effectively ends June 30, 2020. "The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers," Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada's passenger airlines, said in a statement.

