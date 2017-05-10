Aeroplan no more? Air Canada to launch own loyalty program
In a statement, Air Canada said Aeroplan will no longer be the carrier's loyalty program after its agreement with Aimia - Aeroplan's parent company - effectively ends June 30, 2020. "The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers," Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada's passenger airlines, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC