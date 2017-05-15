17 arrested in Hawaiia s Napali Coast...

17 arrested in Hawaiia s Napali Coast wilderness

14 hrs ago

The people had been arrested this past week from Napali Coast State Wilderness Park for being in a closed area without a valid permit, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported . Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources made the arrests in response to potential illegal activity in the wilderness's Kalalau Valley, Chief Robert Farrell said.

