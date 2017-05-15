17 arrested in Hawaiia s Napali Coast wilderness
The people had been arrested this past week from Napali Coast State Wilderness Park for being in a closed area without a valid permit, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported . Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources made the arrests in response to potential illegal activity in the wilderness's Kalalau Valley, Chief Robert Farrell said.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
